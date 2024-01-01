PRX | PRX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PRX Quick Project Information
Parex is a decentralized exchange. It also has a token that can only exist through the mining production mechanism. The production network is processed with the DRC-16 protocol. It can also build bridges with many networks thanks to Proof of Interoperability.You can find more information about PRX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PRX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PRX (PRX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PRX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy PRX or access MEXC PRX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PRX to gain higher income. Trade PRX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPRX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPRX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply77,000,000