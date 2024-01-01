PRTG | PRTG Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PRTG Quick Project Information
The Pre-Retogeum held in the web-based e-wallet is given equivalent to how much power was created by its power plant and is utilized for energy exchanges in the Pre-Retogeum stage, permitting the world to openly produce overflow power and self-produced power inside one energy stage.You can find more information about PRTG history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenPRTG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPRTG
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000