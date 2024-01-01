mexc
Propbase Quick Project Information

Propbase, a tokenized real estate investment marketplace in South East Asia, allows you to invest in high quality resilient real estate assets for as little as $100 with fractional ownership, earn rental yield, and sell whenever you like from anywhere. $PROPS is our native utility token that powers the propbase ecosystem
You can find more information about Propbase history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

PROPS Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Propbase (PROPS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Propbase to gain higher income. Trade PROPS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPROPS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPROPS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,200,000,000
