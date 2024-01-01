Propy | PRO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Propy Quick Project Information
Propy is the pioneer of web3 real estate: digitizing ownership and transacting property on-chain.You can find more information about Propy history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenPRO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPRO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000