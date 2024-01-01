Prisma Finance | PRISMA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Prisma Finance Quick Project Information
Prisma is a new DeFi primitive focused on realizing the full potential of Ethereum liquid staking tokens (LSTs). The protocol provides a CDP backed stablecoin called mkUSD, for which LSTs serve as collateral.You can find more information about Prisma Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PRISMA Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenPRISMA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPRISMA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply300,000,000