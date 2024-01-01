Portal | PORTAL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
The Portal platform makes discovering and playing Web3 games seamless and easy. Via a single account layer, mainstream gamers can finally access the biggest network of web3 games with a frictionless experience.You can find more information about Portal history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenPORTAL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPORTAL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000