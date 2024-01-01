PLT | PLT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PLT Quick Project Information
Poollotto is working on creating a unique line of Decentralized Blockchain-Based Lotteries games. Its vision is to produce a revolutionary decentralized global social lottery platform on the blockchain with safety and transparency, Delay-free, and without any 3rd party involvement.You can find more information about PLT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PLT Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenPLT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPLT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply19,272,000