PKR | PKR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PKR Quick Project Information
Using the Multi Crypto Marketplace, PKR can deliver a secure environment for utility tokens to develop real-world use-cases in a stable environment, and in doing so increase the tokens value – something which is often extremely volatile in the early stages. The benefit to the general community and investors is that users of the platform provided by PKR are not required to invest directly in what may be considered high-risk proprietary tokens.You can find more information about PKR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PKR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PKR (PKR) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PKR
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy PKR or access MEXC PKR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PKR to gain higher income. Trade PKR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPKR
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenPKR
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000