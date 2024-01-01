You can find more information about PKR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Using the Multi Crypto Marketplace, PKR can deliver a secure environment for utility tokens to develop real-world use-cases in a stable environment, and in doing so increase the tokens value – something which is often extremely volatile in the early stages. The benefit to the general community and investors is that users of the platform provided by PKR are not required to invest directly in what may be considered high-risk proprietary tokens.