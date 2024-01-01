mexc
Pitbull Token Quick Project Information

Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and given to the community upon its creation. This decentralization of power has allowed Pitbull to flourish as a 100% community-driven project that receives markedly engaged holders and rapid growth on a daily basis. It has become a unique social experiment in which the investors are integrated into the project both from a community and developmental standpoint.
English name of the tokenPIT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPIT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000,000,000
