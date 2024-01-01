Pitbull Token | PIT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Pitbull Token Quick Project Information
Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and given to the community upon its creation. This decentralization of power has allowed Pitbull to flourish as a 100% community-driven project that receives markedly engaged holders and rapid growth on a daily basis. It has become a unique social experiment in which the investors are integrated into the project both from a community and developmental standpoint.You can find more information about Pitbull Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PIT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Pitbull Token (PIT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PIT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Pitbull Token or access MEXC PIT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Pitbull Token to gain higher income. Trade PIT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPIT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPIT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000,000,000