PepeCoin | PEPECOIN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PepeCoin Quick Project Information
PepeCoin, created by pioneers and visionaries in 2016, introduces an entertaining OS-style app ecosystem that seamlessly integrates DeFi, games, unique NFT experiences, and cutting-edge memetics.You can find more information about PepeCoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PEPECOIN Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PepeCoin (PEPECOIN) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PEPECOIN
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy PepeCoin or access MEXC PEPECOIN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PepeCoin to gain higher income. Trade PEPECOIN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPEPECOIN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPEPECOIN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply133,769,420