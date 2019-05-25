ChainX | PCX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ChainX Quick Project Information
ChainX is a PoS consensus network developed on the Substrate framework. At present, the annualized rate of POS is about 60%. It is widely referred to as "Substrate's First Chain", and will become a Polkadot Parachain. The mainnet was released on May 25, 2019. As the first mainnet project, ChainX will build an asset gateway for the Polkadot Ecology. It has completed the BTC cross-chain and will gradually complete cross-chains for ETH, DOT, FIL, EOS and other assets. Chainx has also built the first Bitcoin smart contract platform, which provides a foundation for BTC-based Defi, stablecoin, Dapp and other applications.You can find more information about ChainX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenPCX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPCX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2019-05-25
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000