Probinex | PBX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Probinex Quick Project Information
Probinex creates a bridge between the crypto and fiat world by creating compliant products.You can find more information about Probinex history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PBX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Probinex (PBX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PBX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Probinex or access MEXC PBX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Probinex to gain higher income. Trade PBX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPBX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPBX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000