You can find more information about PAXG history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Pax Gold (PAXG) is a gold-backed cryptocurrency, launched by the creators of Paxos Standard (PAX) in September 2019. As an ERC-20 token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, Pax Gold is tradeable on a large variety of exchanges and has become an accessible way for traders to start investing in gold.