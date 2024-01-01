mexc
PAXG Quick Project Information

Pax Gold (PAXG) is a gold-backed cryptocurrency, launched by the creators of Paxos Standard (PAX) in September 2019. As an ERC-20 token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, Pax Gold is tradeable on a large variety of exchanges and has become an accessible way for traders to start investing in gold.
You can find more information about PAXG history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

PAXG Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PAXG (PAXG) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PAXG to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenPAXG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPAXG
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply332,777
