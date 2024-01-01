PAXG | PAXG Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Pax Gold (PAXG) is a gold-backed cryptocurrency, launched by the creators of Paxos Standard (PAX) in September 2019. As an ERC-20 token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, Pax Gold is tradeable on a large variety of exchanges and has become an accessible way for traders to start investing in gold.You can find more information about PAXG history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenPAXG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPAXG
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply332,777