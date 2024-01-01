PAWZONE | paw Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PAWZONE Quick Project Information
PawZone is a blockchain technology company focused on developing decentralized applications for Shibarium, the upcoming Shiba Inu Layer 2 network. Their community, the Pawfighters, is dedicated to the betterment of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. PawZone is currently building an NFT marketplace for Shibarium which is expected to outperform many of the larger NFT marketplaces currently available followed by Shiba Inu GG, the upcoming gaming guild.
The PAW token will serve as the governance token for the project, allowing members to determine the future of the project through their participation in a DAO.PAW can be spent to level up in Shiba Inu GG to earn more for your contributions with the assets you borrow.You can find more information about PAWZONE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
paw Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenPAW
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPAW
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000,000