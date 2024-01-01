You can find more information about PARMA Fan Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

$PARMA is the Fan token of the legendary Parma Calcio 1913, a football team with a great history. $PARMA Fan token is a cryptocurrency with the aim of revolutionizing fan engagement through innovative and exclusive experiences. Holders will also be able to participate in surveys, win match tickets and make important choices about their team.