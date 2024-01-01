Palmswap | PALM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Palmswap Quick Project Information
Palmswap is a decentralized crypto asset exchange platform that facilitates perpetual futures trading on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The exchange offers decentralized perpetual trading as effectively as centralized platforms, eliminating entry barriers so anyone can trade by simply connecting a BSC-supported wallet.You can find more information about Palmswap history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PALM Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenPALM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPALM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000