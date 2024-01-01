You can find more information about Ozone Chain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Ozone Chain is the World’s first and only Quantum Resistant Layer-1 Blockchain that has integrated bleeding edge Quantum security technologies in its design.Ozone chain incorporates cutting-edge advances in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and quantum random number generation (QRNG) and to provide a unique solution in the blockchain space to deliver the highest level of security to the digital assets residing therein.