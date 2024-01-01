ORT | ORT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
OrtJob is a new blockchain platform powered by DeFi and self governing DAO created to actualize these two dreams as it delivers freelance jobs based on a secure, decentralized technology. Freelancers will have a vast variety of job options as well as payment methods to choose from. It allows users transparency as they can look at detailed reviews and descriptions of the employer and freelancer. The greatest benefit of this platform has to be that there is NO COMMISSION, meaning users will not be skimped out of any hard worked money.You can find more information about ORT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenORT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenORT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply900,000,000