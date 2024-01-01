Register Now

Ordify offers a suite of carefully crafted products designed to elevate your investment experience across multiple blockchain networks. This suite includes a Launchpad, Bridge, Wallet, and we're exploring the addition of more tools to further enhance the suite's functionality.

English name of the token ORFY

Withdrawal Status Withdrawal is not available

Chinese name of the token --

Deposit Status Available

Issue Time --

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price