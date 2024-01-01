Open Rights Exchange | Ore Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
The ORE Token is the native digital asset that runs the Open Rights Exchange (ORE) Network — the open-source protocol and decentralized blockchain purpose-built for powering privacy-protecting digital identity with comprehensive developer tools.
The ORE Network is powering high-growth tools solving web3’s massive adoption challenge. ORE ID by AIKON allows users to tap into the benefits of many blockchains, including Ethereum, Algorand, Avalanche, Polygon, Telos, and WAX. After launching in 2018, ORE ID has been integrated into some of the industry's leading businesses and decentralized applications (dApps), including RFox, NFT Battle Miners, EarnFi, Exotopia, and more.
ORE ID is used in 12 countries, with a host of new customers choosing ORE ID as their decentralized identity solution including two blockchains choosing it as their official cloud wallet.
Anyone using the ORE Network utilizes ORE Tokens to store data, such as their decentralized identity, on the blockchain. Anytime a business creates a new account on the ORE Network for its users, the business needs to utilize ORE Tokens. This is akin to renting servers in the cloud.
