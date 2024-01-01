ORAIX | ORAIX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ORAIX Quick Project Information
Developed by Oraichain, OraiDEX is a CosmWasm smart contract-based decentralized exchange with multi-chain interoperability & optimal speed.You can find more information about ORAIX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ORAIX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ORAIX (ORAIX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ORAIX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ORAIX or access MEXC ORAIX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ORAIX to gain higher income. Trade ORAIX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenORAIX
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenORAIX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply749,999,979