OpenOcean | OOE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
OpenOcean Quick Project Information
OpenOcean is the DeFi & CeFi full aggregator. OpenOcean finds the best price, no additional fees, and lowest slippage for traders on aggregated DeFi and CeFi by applying a deeply optimized intelligent routing algorithm. Besides the aggregation of swaps, OpenOcean will continue to aggregate derivative, yield, lending, and insurance products and launch its own combined margin products and intelligent wealth management service.You can find more information about OpenOcean history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
OOE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold OpenOcean (OOE) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade OOE
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy OpenOcean or access MEXC OOE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on OpenOcean to gain higher income. Trade OOE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenOOE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenOOE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-07-12
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000