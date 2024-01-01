Ondo | ONDO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Ondo Quick Project Information
The Ondo Foundation‘s mission is to usher in a new era of financial inclusivity and market efficiency through onchain institutional-grade financial products and services.You can find more information about Ondo history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ONDO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Ondo (ONDO) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ONDO
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Ondo or access MEXC ONDO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Ondo to gain higher income. Trade ONDO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenONDO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenONDO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000