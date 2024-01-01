You can find more information about OMAX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

OMAX Coin relies on a system of PoS consensus that can support short block time and lower fees. The most bonded validator candidates of staking will become validators and produce blocks. The double sign detection and other slashing logic guarantee security, stability, and chain finality.The OMAX Coin also supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and protocols. This is the native and only usable currency in the OMAX ecosystem.