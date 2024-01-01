You can find more information about Openfabric AI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Openfabric AI is a decentralized Layer 1 AI protocol for building and connecting AI applications where we have harnessed the power of blockchain, advanced cryptography, and novel infrastructure to create a new foundation for AI apps. In our ecosystem, everyone has quick, easy, low-cost, and hassle-free access to powerful AIs.