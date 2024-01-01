Openfabric AI | OFN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Openfabric AI Quick Project Information
Openfabric AI is a decentralized Layer 1 AI protocol for building and connecting AI applications where we have harnessed the power of blockchain, advanced cryptography, and novel infrastructure to create a new foundation for AI apps. In our ecosystem, everyone has quick, easy, low-cost, and hassle-free access to powerful AIs.You can find more information about Openfabric AI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
OFN Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Openfabric AI (OFN) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade OFN
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Openfabric AI or access MEXC OFN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Openfabric AI to gain higher income. Trade OFN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenOFN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenOFN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000