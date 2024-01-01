You can find more information about OracleChain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Octopus is a cryptonetwork for launching and running Web3.0 application specific blockchains, aka appchains. By decreasing the capital expenditure to bootstrap an appchain by 100X, from several million dollars to less than one hundred thousand dollars, Octopus Network is committed to unleash a new wave of innovation for Web3.0.