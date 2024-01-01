mexc
Oobit Quick Project Information

Oobit is a leading mobile payment app that offers a seamless way to pay with crypto both in-store and globally. Crypto holders can enjoy a crypto Tap-to-Pay experience as convenient and smooth as Apple Pay®, utilizing existing Visa/Mastercard point-of-sale systems while ensuring merchants receive fiat currency. OBT is Oobit’s native cryptocurrency token, the core and primary foundation that drives and rewards Oobit’s growing community and ecosystem.
You can find more information about Oobit history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

OBT Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Oobit (OBT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade OBT on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Oobit or access MEXC OBT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Oobit to gain higher income. Trade OBT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenOBT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenOBT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
