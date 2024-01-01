Oobit | OBT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Oobit is a leading mobile payment app that offers a seamless way to pay with crypto both in-store and globally. Crypto holders can enjoy a crypto Tap-to-Pay experience as convenient and smooth as Apple Pay®, utilizing existing Visa/Mastercard point-of-sale systems while ensuring merchants receive fiat currency. OBT is Oobit’s native cryptocurrency token, the core and primary foundation that drives and rewards Oobit’s growing community and ecosystem.You can find more information about Oobit history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenOBT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenOBT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000