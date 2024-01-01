You can find more information about Newscrypto history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The NewsCrypto token (NWC) is the native token of the NewsCrypto ecosystem, which offers a comprehensive set of indicators, educational resources and entertainment for everyone from novice traders to experts in crypto. The project aims to offer everything that a crypto trader needs in one place, while also creating a community-focused ecosystem where users can learn from each other and earn NWC for posting quality content.