Newscrypto Quick Project Information

The NewsCrypto token (NWC) is the native token of the NewsCrypto ecosystem, which offers a comprehensive set of indicators, educational resources and entertainment for everyone from novice traders to experts in crypto. The project aims to offer everything that a crypto trader needs in one place, while also creating a community-focused ecosystem where users can learn from each other and earn NWC for posting quality content.
NWC Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenNWC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNWC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply280,000,000
