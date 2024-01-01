NUB | NUB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
NUB Quick Project Information
silly nub drawing silly things & being silly.You can find more information about NUB history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NUB Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold NUB (NUB) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NUB
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy NUB or access MEXC NUB and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on NUB to gain higher income. Trade NUB futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNUB
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenNUB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000