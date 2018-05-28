NKN | NKN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
NKN Quick Project Information
NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.You can find more information about NKN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NKN Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenNKN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-05-28
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.0024 USDT
Max Supply1,000,000,000