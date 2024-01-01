NIBI | NIBI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
NIBI Quick Project Information
Nibiru Chain is an emerging Layer 1 blockchain, designed to empower both Web2 and Web3 developers. Nibiru offers a robust platform for building innovative applications and services, bridging the gap into blockchain development.You can find more information about NIBI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NIBI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold NIBI (NIBI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NIBI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy NIBI or access MEXC NIBI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on NIBI to gain higher income. Trade NIBI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNIBI
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenNIBI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,500,000,000