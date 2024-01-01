You can find more information about Gold Fever history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Gold Fever is a thrilling survival MMORPG, fully owned by players, where they can mine and fight for $NGL in a fully decentralized economy driven by #CommercialNFTs owners. Gold Fever is also the creator of the commercial NFT, a new use case concept for NFTs - in-game businesses. They provide items and services for game players. You own them along with the revenue they generate.