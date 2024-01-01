You can find more information about NEXO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Nexo is a blockchain-based lending protocol that offers banking services for retail users (e.g. lending, borrowing, trading, credit cards, etc.). Users can deposit their crypto assets on the Nexo platform for various benefits such as generating interest payments, and depositing collateral for loans. The NEXO token is used for governance and platform benefits, as well as to receive interest payments.