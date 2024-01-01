You can find more information about NeroAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Nero AI, a decentralized computing power trading platform that leverages artificial intelligence technology to allocate computing power demand and supply. With the advantages of intelligent computing power allocation, cost reduction, and efficiency improvement, Nero AI aims to provide users with high-quality computing power services. NERO tokens, as governance tokens and a universal currency, enable sustainable development and prosperity of the platform's ecosystem through incentive mechanisms and an economic model.