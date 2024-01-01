NeroAI | NERO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Nero AI, a decentralized computing power trading platform that leverages artificial intelligence technology to allocate computing power demand and supply. With the advantages of intelligent computing power allocation, cost reduction, and efficiency improvement, Nero AI aims to provide users with high-quality computing power services. NERO tokens, as governance tokens and a universal currency, enable sustainable development and prosperity of the platform's ecosystem through incentive mechanisms and an economic model.You can find more information about NeroAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenNERO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNERO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply9,999,000,000,000,000