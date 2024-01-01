Neoxa | NEOX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Neoxa Quick Project Information
Neoxa is an innovative Hybrid Proof of Work cryptocurrency that seamlessly merges the realms of gaming and cryptocurrency.You can find more information about Neoxa history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NEOX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Neoxa (NEOX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NEOX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Neoxa or access MEXC NEOX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Neoxa to gain higher income. Trade NEOX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNEOX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNEOX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000,000