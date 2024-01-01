mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Neurashi | NEI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Neurashi Quick Project Information

Neurashi is a cutting-edge AI blockchain framework that brings together the power of artificial intelligence and blockchain infrastructure. It uses a crypto-economic incentive system to foster trust and credibility, and it is designed to address inherent faults in global AI systems with transparency and objectivity.
You can find more information about Neurashi history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

NEI Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Neurashi (NEI) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NEI on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Neurashi or access MEXC NEI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Neurashi to gain higher income. Trade NEI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNEI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNEI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply45,000,000,000
NEI Price CalculatorHow to buy Neurashi

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM