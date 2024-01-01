You can find more information about Nuco.cloud history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

nuco.cloud revolutionizes cloud computing through UC Berkeley's BOINC technology, integrating various data centers and launching nuco.cloud SKYNET, the first decentralized mesh hyperscaler. The offerings, which include nuco.cloud SKYNET, GO, PRO, & CUSTOM, address a broad range of computational requirements, providing a 70-90% cost advantage over AWS. With endorsements from BAFA and DLR "DigitalJetzt" grants, nuco.cloud also assists clients in obtaining public funding. Upcoming staking opportunities are also anticipated. Further details: https://nuco.cloud/overview