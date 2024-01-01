NAI | NAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
NAI Quick Project Information
Nuklai is a collaborative data sharing network that allows organizations and individuals to thrive in next-generation data economies facilitating the rapidly increasing need of data to empower the next era of AI.You can find more information about NAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NAI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold NAI (NAI) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NAI
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy NAI or access MEXC NAI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on NAI to gain higher income. Trade NAI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNAI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000