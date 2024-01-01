Mythos | MYTH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Mythos Quick Project Information
Mythos aims to democratize the gaming world and allow for players and creators to participate in the value chain. It is grounded in the support of multi-chain ecosystems, unified marketplaces, decentralized financial systems, decentralized governance mechanisms and multi-token game economies.You can find more information about Mythos history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MYTH Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Mythos (MYTH) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MYTH
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Mythos or access MEXC MYTH and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Mythos to gain higher income. Trade MYTH futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMYTH
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMYTH
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000