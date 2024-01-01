MOOV | MOOV Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MOOV Quick Project Information
dotmoovs is Gamifying sports in the ultimate Play2Earn platform powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyze videos of players performing sports challenges. $MOOV is the native currency of Dotmoovs, which is used to pay setup fees and reward players.You can find more information about MOOV history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MOOV Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenMOOV
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMOOV
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000