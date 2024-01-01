MOMO 2.0 | MOMO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MOMO 2.0 Quick Project Information
$MOMO is a memecoin with utilities for continuous growth in Crypto World. The mission of the MOMO Team is to keep building utilities and generate revenue for its holders to avoid getting the hype drained.You can find more information about MOMO 2.0 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MOMO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MOMO 2.0 (MOMO) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MOMO
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MOMO 2.0 or access MEXC MOMO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MOMO 2.0 to gain higher income. Trade MOMO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMOMO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMOMO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply9,999,999,111,299.97