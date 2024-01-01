MOBIX | MOBX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MOBIX Quick Project Information
MOBIX is a decentralized digital marketplace for suppliers and customers of micromobility-related services, products and solutions. Urban mobility service and infrastructure providers offer their services and resources to individual and professional users in metropolitan areas.You can find more information about MOBIX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MOBX Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenMOBX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMOBX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000