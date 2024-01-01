MongolNFT | MNFT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MongolNFT Quick Project Information
MNFT, utility, and governance token granting our community the opportunity to benefit from the variety of upcoming token utilization and incentivize active participation in the MongolNFT marketplace, DAO, Streaming services, Gaming, DeFi projects.You can find more information about MongolNFT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MNFT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MongolNFT (MNFT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MNFT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MongolNFT or access MEXC MNFT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MongolNFT to gain higher income. Trade MNFT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMNFT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMNFT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply400,000,000,000