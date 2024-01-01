You can find more information about MeMusic history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Backed by Filecoin, MeMusic aims to reshape the value flow in the audio industry. Through an ecosystem of services designed to benefit the labels, creators and listeners, MeMusic focuses on providing additional value for all the players of the industry without any exclusion or entry of barrier. MeMusic accomplishes this goal by building AudioFi. AudioFi is allowing creators and users to earn through ListenToEarn and StreamToEarn, while providing companies with the benefit of adding additional revenue streams through models such as label tokens or copyright fractionalization.