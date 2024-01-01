You can find more information about MMOSH Pit Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

MMOSH (Massively Multiplayer On-chain Shared Hallucination) is a decentralized, permissionless and composable virtual world available through various access devices and software platforms. Our protocol combines the best of SocialFi, GameFi, DeFi and AI into a cohesive ecosystem that unleashes creators and builders to launch and scale mindbending on-chain apps.