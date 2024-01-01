MMOSH Pit Protocol | MMOSH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MMOSH Pit Protocol Quick Project Information
MMOSH (Massively Multiplayer On-chain Shared Hallucination) is a decentralized, permissionless and composable virtual world available through various access devices and software platforms. Our protocol combines the best of SocialFi, GameFi, DeFi and AI into a cohesive ecosystem that unleashes creators and builders to launch and scale mindbending on-chain apps.You can find more information about MMOSH Pit Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MMOSH Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenMMOSH
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMMOSH
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000