Mirror Protocol | MIR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Mirror Protocol Quick Project Information
MIR is the governance token of MirrorProtocol, a synthetic asset protocol built by TerraformLabs (TFL) on Terra blockchain. MirrorProtocol is a decentralized protocol where changes to the vaults and codes on the chain are governed by the holders of MIR tokens. TFL has no intention of retaining and selling MIR tokens, nor does it grant administrative keys or special access rights. The aim is to become a fully decentralized, community-driven project.You can find more information about Mirror Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MIR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Mirror Protocol (MIR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MIR
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Mirror Protocol or access MEXC MIR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Mirror Protocol to gain higher income. Trade MIR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMIR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMIR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply