You can find more information about Mirror Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

MIR is the governance token of MirrorProtocol, a synthetic asset protocol built by TerraformLabs (TFL) on Terra blockchain. MirrorProtocol is a decentralized protocol where changes to the vaults and codes on the chain are governed by the holders of MIR tokens. TFL has no intention of retaining and selling MIR tokens, nor does it grant administrative keys or special access rights. The aim is to become a fully decentralized, community-driven project.