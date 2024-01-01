MIN | MIN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MIN Quick Project Information
Minswap is the biggest decentralized exchange (DEX) on Cardano (ADA).You can find more information about MIN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MIN Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenMIN
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply3,000,000,000