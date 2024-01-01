ILLUMICATI | MILK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ILLUMICATI Quick Project Information
THE ILLUMICATI AWAKENSYou can find more information about ILLUMICATI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MILK Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ILLUMICATI (MILK) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MILK
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ILLUMICATI or access MEXC MILK and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ILLUMICATI to gain higher income. Trade MILK futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMILK
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMILK
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply69,786,868,797,169