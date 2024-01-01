You can find more information about Megalink history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Step into the future of gaming with Megalink, the ultimate Web3 Gaming Platform that's setting new standards in the digital realm. Designed to onboard AAA titles crafted on the Unreal Engine, Megalink will bring seamless experience and quality games to Web3 gaming. Megalink platform supports a multi-chain environment to ensure scalability, interoperability, and the smooth development of games.