You can find more information about METAV history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

MetaVPad is a metaverse-themed launchpad that claims to be “building the metaverse, one block at a time.” MetaVPad sees the metaverse as the next generation of the internet and wants to democratize access to its future. It helps fuel, refine, and supercharge different projects building in the metaverse, from social networks over non-fungible token projects to blockchain-based infrastructure and interoperability protocols or even blockchain games.